Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WOODMAN, Wis. — Two Grant County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday after the deputies reportedly saw the driver acting suspiciously.

The deputies ran a registration check on the vehicle and found that the owner was suspended in Wisconsin. After he was pulled over, 59-year-old Edward Lund refused to exit his vehicle and tried to drive away.

Lund was taken into custody after he was found to be intoxicated, according to an incident report.

Officials said Lund has six prior OWI offenses and one pending OWI case in Rock County. Lund is facing OWI, resisting arrest and felony bail jumping charges, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments