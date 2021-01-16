Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI offense

Margarita Vinogradov

BELOIT, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested John C. Falk for his seventh OWI offense after responding to a report of him driving around a yard in his truck on 6319 W Plymouth Church Road and getting stuck around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they first responded to a traffic complaint. The person said a male, later identified as Falk, was seen entering into their shed and taking a shovel out to attempt to get his vehicle unstuck.

Deputies said they observed signs of impairment and arrested Falk after he refused to submit to standardized field sobriety tests. Falk was taken to the Rock County Jail where he will appear in court on Jan. 19.

