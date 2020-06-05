Man arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI following crash in Sun Prairie

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Dane County Sheriff's Office

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Madison man was tentatively charged with his seventh operating while intoxicated offense following a crash in Sun Prairie on Thursday night.

Sun Prairie officers were sent to the 5000 block of Stonehaven Drive around 8:45 p.m. on a report of a two vehicle crash.

Police identified Isaac Tillman, 46, of Madison as a driver of the vehicle.

He was faces several charges, including 7th offense OWI, operating after revocation, and a probation and parole hold, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments