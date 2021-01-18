New Lisbon man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI offense after driving erratically ‘all over the roadway’

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

CALEDONIA, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Michael Green, 68, for his sixth OWI offense after he was reported for driving erratically and failed field sobriety tests around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they first received a call from a motorist reporting erratic driving involving a black 2004 Cadillac CTS. The caller was able to provide a license plate and said the suspect vehicle was “all over the roadway,” last observed exiting Interstate 90-94 at Highway 33 in Caledonia Township.

According to the incident report, the dispatched deputy observed the reported vehicle pulled over on the I-39 entrance ramp from Highway 33 with its four-way lights on and recognized that it had the same license plate number that was given out from the earlier driving complaint.

The deputy made contact with the Greene who appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Greene was eventually arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail, charged with his sixth OWI offense.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.