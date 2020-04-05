Man arrested on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 65-year-old man Sunday morning on suspicion of 6th-0ffense OWI.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified that a “very intoxicated” male was in the Kwik Trip on Milwaukee Street just after 6:30 a.m. According to a news release, the deputy who responded to the scene saw a man who matched the description of the male get into the driver seat of a vehicle in the Woodman’s parking lot.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested 65-year-old Hamid A. Issa on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI.

