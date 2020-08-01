Man arrested on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI, police say

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Police arrested a 43-year-old man Friday evening on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI.

According to the New Glarus Police Department, at 8:17 p.m. officers observed a man driving without his seatbelt fastened. After police initial contact with the driver, the officer returned to their squad to begin the paper work. Shortly after, the driver exited his vehicle and ran away from the area, the report said.

The officer was able to locate the driver behind a nearby apartment complex. James M. Frion of Argyle was arrested on suspicion of his sixth-offense OWI, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, violation of seatbelt and resisting an officer, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said Frion was taken to the Monroe Hospital for a legal blood draw and then to the Green County Jail where he was booked into.

