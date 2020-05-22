Man arrested on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI after hitting parked cars, house

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office

LODI, Wis. — A Lodi man was arrested on suspicion of 6th-offense OWI after he drove into two parked cars and hit a house, deputies say.

Columbia County dispatchers received several calls about a vehicle that had crashed on County Road K near Dalton Road in Lodi Township around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Callers also mentioned the driver of the vehicle left the crash scene, according to a release by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver struck a power pole, ran into two parked cars and hit a house while airborne. The vehicle came to a rest against a tree, the release said.

No one inside the house was injured and the house.

Deputies arrested Derek Hoffman, 47, of rural Lodi, on several possible charges, including 6th-offense OWI, failure to install an ignition interlock device and violation of probation, the release said. They said he was not hurt.

Hoffman will remain in the Columbia County jail until an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court.

