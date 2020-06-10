Man arrested on suspicion of 4th-offense OWI, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon after a Madison Police Department officer saw sparks shooting out from a car traveling on Meadowlark Drive.

According to an incident report, the vehicle was missing a tire and had significant passenger side damage.

After police pulled him over, the driver, 26-year-old Devan J. Andaverde, told police he hit a tree while reading a text message. During the traffic stop, police found a handgun under the driver’s seat, according to the report.

Devan J. Andaverde, 26, was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense OWI and carrying a concealed weapon.

