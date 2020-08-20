Man arrested on suspicion of 4th-offense OWI following University Avenue crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI on Sunday after a crash on University Avenue near Craig Avenue.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, 31-year-old Robert C. Anderson was driving on University Avenue when he allegedly hit a car that was turning.

Officials said Anderson was armed with a handgun at the time of the crash.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was also cited for reckless driving.

Police said the driver of the other car was not seriously injured.

