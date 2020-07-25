Man arrested on suspicion of 4th-offense OWI after weaving across multiple lanes, police say

MONROE, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a man Friday night after receiving complaints of a car that was weaving across multiple lanes on I-94 eastbound.

According to the news release, a trooper located the gold Chrysler Town Van that was unable to stay in its lane at 9;35 p.m. Officials said the trooper suspected alcohol use upon contact with the driver.

After undergoing a standardized field sobriety test, 51-year-old Jason P. Crayford was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while intoxicated.

