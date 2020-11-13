Man arrested on suspicion of 4th offense OWI after crashing into gas station building

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI after a concerned community member reported seeing him swerving in the roadway and hitting curbs.

An officer in the area responded and spotted a man, later identified as 53-year-old Kenneth Bartlett, hitting curbs as he drove, according to an incident report. The officer tried to pull him over on Packers Avenue, but Bartlett reportedly continued driving, pulled into a gas station parking lot and crashed into the building, causing minor damage.

The car then continued to roll forward toward the gas station’s door, according to the report.

Police said the officer was concerned Bartlett might hit someone with the vehicle. According to the report, the officer yelled at Bartlett to hit the brakes, but he did not respond. The officer then reached over Bartlett and turned off the car.

Bartlett was subsequently arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI and cited for reckless driving.

