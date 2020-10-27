Man arrested on suspicion of 12th-offense OWI

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Mug shot provided by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

DELTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin Dells man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of 12th-offense operating while intoxicated.

A Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a man sleeping behind the wheel of a car around 1:30 p.m. in Delton.

The man showed signs of impairment, according to a release by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as Walter J. Decorah, 51, the release said.

Decorah was arrested for 12th-offense OWI and taken to the Sauk County Jail.

