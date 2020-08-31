Man arrested on East Washington Avenue on suspicion of 8th OWI

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 57-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after driving irresponsibly.

According to an incident report, a Madison police officer saw a car driving “irresponsibly’ on East Washington Avenue near North Baldwin Street shortly after 4 p.m.

Officials said during a traffic stop, the driver, Troy Peterson, behaved oddly and smelled of intoxicants.

Authorities said Peterson was asked to perform field sobriety tests, but he refused.

He was later arrested on suspicion of his 8th-offense OWI and was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.



