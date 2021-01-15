Man arrested on 8th offense OWI charge following vehicle rollover crash

PORTAGE, Wis. — Authorities arrested a man Thursday afternoon for his eighth-offense OWI after he rolled his vehicle on Dodge Road near Highway 33.

Around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, a driver called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to report an erratic driver traveling on Highway 33. The caller told law enforcement officials the driver had nearly hit two vehicles and was driving at an estimated 90 mph. The caller said the driver nearly ran them off the road prior to calling.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officials received another call reporting a rollover crash on Dodge Road near Highway 33. Officials said the vehicle entered a ditch on Dodge Road, hit a tree and rolled, with the driver still inside.

The driver, 59-year-old Leroy Schueler, was uninjured, but he was unable to exit the vehicle.

Schueler was subsequently arrested and charged with eighth-offense OWI. Officials said he was also cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to keep vehicle under control.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria Fire Department, Friesland Fire Department, Friesland first responders and Pardeeville emergency medical services responded to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.