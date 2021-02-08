Man arrested in shooting accused of damaging squad car, Beloit police say

Stephanie Fryer

BELOIT, Wis. — A man arrested for a Sunday night shooting in Beloit is also accused of damaging police property after he was taken into custody.

Officers arrested Znobian AD McAdory, 22, around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues. He faces tentative charges of reckless injury, recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.

Officers said he was “being belligerent” with others in a car and fired a gun during the incident.

A 43-year-old man was injured during the shooting. He was released from the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to a post on the Beloit Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police said McAdory ripped the booking phone out of the wall and kicked and damaged a squad car following his arrest.

