Man arrested in Sauk County for 4th OWI with 6 juveniles in vehicle, deputies say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF BARABOO, Wis. — A Madison man was arrested in Sauk County for a 4th offense OWI on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the news release, a Sauk County deputy pulled over a Chevrolet sedan in the township of Baraboo at about 2:43 p.m.

The driver was identified as Tyrone Washington, 41. The release said Washington was showing signs of impairment during the traffic stop and that there were six juveniles in the vehicle at the time. He was arrested after performing field sobriety testing.

Washington was charged with a 4th offense OWI with passengers under the age of 16, operating after revocation and bail jumping.

Officials said the six juveniles were released and taken to a responsible adult.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.