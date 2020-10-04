Man arrested in Middleton on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Todd Schulze, 53, was arrested Saturday by the Middleton Police Department on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Schulze was arrested after being seen swerving in and out of his linen Greenway Boulevard and John Q. Hammons Drive at 10:30 p.m.

He was stopped by a police officer who smelled the odor of intoxicants on him. Schulze was arrested after performing a field sobriety test.

He was also cited for Operating Left of Center and Operating with a Revoked Driver’s License. He was booked into Dane County Jail.

