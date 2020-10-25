Man arrested in Madison on multiple charges including OWI, attempted robbery, battery, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested Robert Gipson on Saturday night under suspicion of driving while under the influence, almost hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and several attempts at stealing from nearby vehicles.

Police received several reports of a vehicle driving with something dragging under it and sparks coming off of it and identified the vehicle around 8:45 p.m. near W Washington Ave and Park St. The vehicle attempted to flee, almost hitting a nearby pedestrian.

Gipson, the driver of the vehicle, then took off on foot running from police and got into the vehicle of a delivery driver and demanded that they drive them away. When the delivery driver refused, he beat them up and attempted to steal money from them.

He then ran to another vehicle where he attempted to break into the car and steal items before officers arrested him.Gipson was charged with 1st offense OWI, attempted robbery, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and resisting.

