Man arrested in connection with violent Peace Park robbery, assault, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Monday morning after he allegedly attacked two people in the state street area, sending one of the victims to a local hospital.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old man, told police he stopped at Peace park to use a Porta Potty when 52-year-old Kevin A. Thompson grabbed him from behind by the neck, pulled him backwards and hit him multiple times. According to an incident report, the victim was punched and kicked multiple times before Thompson allegedly knocked the victim unconscious and threw him onto the pavement.

The victim told police his cash and cell phone were stolen in the incident.

A short time later, Thompson allegedly attacked a 21-year-old bar employee who was outside his workplace. The victim was reportedly punched in the face twice and suffered facial cuts.

Thompson was tentatively charged with robbery with use of force, substantial battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct for the robbery. He was also tentatively charged with battery and disorderly conduct for the attack on the bar worker.

