Man arrested in connection with University Avenue sexual assault tentatively charged with second-degree sexual assault

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a Sunday morning sexual assault on University Avenue.

The victim told police that the suspect grabbed her near the Fluno Center and pushed her to a nearby grassy area where he then assaulted her. The suspect, 23-year-old Alex D. Wade, tried to silence the victim as she screamed for help, according to an incident report. A passerby saw what was happening and called police.

Wade ran away as police arrived. He was found in an apartment on West Dayton Street thanks to surveillance footage and the Madison Police Department’s K-9 Bowie.

Wade was subsequently arrested and tentatively charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force and resisting/obstructing.

