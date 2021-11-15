Man arrested in connection with summer Henry Vilas Zoo burglary

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 43-year-old man they said broke into the Henry Vilas Zoo over the summer and stole multiple unspecified items.

Officers from the Madison Police Department arrested Bryan Gatling on Sunday on charges of burglary and felony bail jumping, the agency said in a news release.

The burglary happened overnight on July 27.

It was the second burglary at the zoo over the summer; in June, the zoo said someone broke in and stole from a donation box.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.