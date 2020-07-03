Man arrested in connection with Red Roof Inn homicide

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide at the Red Roof Inn that happened Tuesday night.

Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, 19, was arrested Thursday night on a first-degree intentional homicide charge.

The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the homicide victim Friday morning. Dembo Jammeh, 18, died from injuries sustained during the shooting, according to an autopsy report.

Police responded Tuesday night to a report of shots fired at 4830 Hayes Rd. When officer arrived, they found Jammeh in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

The homicide is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments