Man arrested in connection with Monona car burglary

Brandon Arbuckle

Johnnie Blake Anderson

MONONA, Wis. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing several items from vehicles in Monona early Tuesday morning.

Police were sent to the area of Bjelde Lane and Tompkins Road for a report of a man in a black sweatshirt who was checking the doors of parked vehicles, according to the news release.

An officer in the area saw a person matching the suspect’s description near the apartments on the 5600 block of Bjelde Lane. Police said the officer left his squad car and asked the person to stop, but the man ran away from the scene.

The release said the officer was able to detain the man, who was found with stolen items related to thefts from vehicles. Police also discovered the man was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.

Johnnie Anderson, 28, was booked into the Dane County jail on the warrant and has also been charged with resisting an officer after running away.

A number of items believed to have been stolen from vehicles were recovered and are being held at the Monona Police Department. Anyone who possibly had an item stolen from their vehicle in the immediate area and are able to identify the stolen property as their own can contact the department at 608-222-0463.

