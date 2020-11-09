Man arrested in connection with July attack that hospitalized victim

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department arrested a man early Sunday morning for his alleged involvement in an attack at Reindahl Park that happened back in July.

According to an incident report, a 47-year-old woman was barbequing chicken at a shelter in the park on July 22 when a man, later identified as 50-year-old Donovan Stowell, approached her and told her she was intruding on his space before he pushed her down and used pepper spray on her.

The woman was hospitalized after the attack, according to the report.

In an unrelated incident, Stowell allegedly kicked and broke a glass door at the City County Building in the early morning hours last Thursday.

Police made contact with Stowell early Sunday morning at Reindahl Park. He was subsequently arrested for the July battery and for criminal damage to property for the damage done to the CCB.

