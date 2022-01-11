Man arrested in connection to Verona Road Home Depot shooting

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Verona Road last month.

Madison Police said the suspect was taken into custody Monday.

Two people were hospitalized on December 22 after a reported shooting in a Home Depot parking lot just off Verona Road.

One man was reportedly shot in the wrist and a woman suffered a shrapnel injury.

Police said the two were meeting someone to purchase drugs when their vehicle was shot at.

