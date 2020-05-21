Man arrested in connection to Rock County heroin overdose case

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit has arrested a man in connection to a heroin overdose.

The overdose took place May 17 at the Lions Quick Mart on Highway 14. Investigators identified Michael M. Wopat, 23, of supplying heroin to the victim, according to a release by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Wopat was taken into custody on Thursday after an investigator spotted him driving in Janesville. the release said.

Wopat was arrested on second-degree reckless endangering safety and manufacturing/delivery of heroin charges.

He was released from custody, the release said. He’s expected in court July 6.

