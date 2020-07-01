Man arrested in connection to City County Building arson attack, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A person of interest in an arson attack on the City County Building was arrested Tuesday night by Madison police.

According to an incident report, Marquon M. Clark, 26, of Madison, was taken into custody on a probation hold following a traffic stop near Verona Road.

Officials said while officers were trying to stop Clark’s car, the driver of a pickup truck following behind Clark’s car intentionally swerved at a marked Madison police car.

Police said the squad car would have been rammed had the officer not taken evasive maneuvers.

The truck’s driver, Conner M. Fleck, 25, of Pardeeville, was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

There was a $5,000 reward for information on the arson that happened early in the morning of June 24.