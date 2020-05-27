Man arrested in connection to $12,500 in damage at Tutto Pasta

MADISON, Wis. — A drunken man caused more than $12,500 in damage inside a State Street restaurant early Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, the owner of Tutto Pasta told officers he had spent the past few months during the pandemic working on upgrading the eatery.

Officials said a witness called 9-1-1 after seeing someone throwing furniture from the restaurant onto State Street.

The report said Evan C. Lundquist, 22, of Madison, was still inside the restaurant when police arrived shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police said Lundquist admitted to drinking, but did not recall damaging property.

During a walkthrough with police, the owner told police he noticed damaged drywall, a ruined computer, a thermostat and pictures ripped from the wall, and chairs and tables overturned.

Officials said Lundquist was arrested for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass.



