Man arrested for spitting at police, trying to attack health care workers, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Saturday afternoon after he spat at police officers and tried attacking health care workers at a local hospital.

Officers initially responded to the Subway on Watts Road in response to a report that a man was threatening customers and employees, according to an incident report. When police arrived, they tried stopping the man from making threats, but he continued regardless of their efforts.

According to the report, the man, 33-year-old Tony Olson, continued to resist officers as they took him into custody and spat on officers as they tried to get him into a police car.

Olson was subsequently taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation where he tried assaulting medical staff, authorities said.

Olson was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, battery to medical personnel, carrying a concealed knife, felony bail jumping and a probation violation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.