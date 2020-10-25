Man arrested for pulling out handgun after being denied entry into Madison residence, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested Javonne Eatmon shortly after midnight on Sunday for pulling out a handgun after attempting to enter a Madison residence.

At around 12:05 a.m., Eatmon tried to enter a residence on the 600 block of N Frances St but was denied entry. He then argued with the residents about not being let in.

Following their argument, Eaton stepped back and pulled out a handgun from his waistband. Police located him in the backyard after witnesses reported his location.

Police officers chased down Eaton after he took off running and were able to capture him and recover the firearm shortly thereafter.

Eaton was arrested for several weapons related offenses and resisting arrest.

