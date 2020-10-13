Man arrested for OWI with a minor in car outside Devil’s Lake

Site staff by Site staff

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff’s office says a Reedsburg man is facing a charge of operating while intoxicated with a child in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Nathan Kropp was stopped on State Highway 113 near Solum Lane in the Town of Merrimac, outside of Devil’s Lake.

A deputy says Kropp was showing signs of being impaired after being pulled over. Another deputy arrived at the scene to help administer a field sobriety test, after which Kropp was arrested.

He’s facing a charge for 4th offense OWI with a passenger under 16 years old. He’s being held in the Sauk County jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.