Man arrested for making derogatory, sexual comments toward teenage girls, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A 57-year-old man is accused of directing derogatory and sexual comments at two teenage girls Wednesday night.

Officers arrested Ronald A. Pappas for disorderly conduct and are recommending a hate crime enhancer be added to his charges, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said two Black 15-year-old girls were approached by Pappas along McKenna Boulevard.

Officers located him while he was walking in the road near where he contacted the victims.

Pappas is also tentatively charged with resisting arrest, police said.

