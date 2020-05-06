Man arrested on suspicion of January home burglary

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police announced Wednesday a man was arrested after burglarizing a home in January.

According to an incident report, a DNA hit led a detective to Dylan J. McGinnity, 31, early Wednesday. McGinnity was arrested on a tentative charge of burglary.

The report said cash and jewelry, including three rings of significant sentimental value to one victim, were stolen during a break-in of a Saybrook Road home on Jan. 30.

Police said McGinnity’s DNA was found inside the victims’ home.



