Man arrested for fifth offense OWI after being stopped on I-90/94

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Joseph Duncan was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post Thursday afternoon on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense.

A release said Duncan was stopped on Interstate 90/94 eastbound near milepost 80. During contact with the Duncan, a Wisconsin State Trooper saw signs of drug use and possible drug impairment.

The trooper conducted standard field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested him.

