Man arrested for attempted homicide, arson in domestic disturbance

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say officers had to drag a man out of a burning apartment after he allegedly started the fire as part of a domestic dispute.

Police were called to 7004 Tree Lane just after 1 a.m. Monday, where they found a woman and her child who had to evacuate in an attempt to get away from the man. Police say the man remained inside the building when the fire department arrived at the scene.

Police eventually pulled the man from the burning apartment and arrested him for domestic attempted homicide and arson. The incident is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.