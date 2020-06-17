Man arrested for allegedly yelling at, threatening several people with knife

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he allegedly confronted several people while armed with a knife on Conklin Place.

Victims told police that 30-year-old Adam E. Hirssig yelled at them and approached them posturing like he wanted to fight. In one instance, Hirssig came within 5 feet of a woman while holding a sharp-edged weapon.

According to an incident report, Hirssig ran from police, but he was found near the corner of State and Gilman streets.

Hirssig was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed and obstructing/resisting an officer after police found him in possession of a utility knife and scissors.

