Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks through University Avenue businesses’ windows

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Sunday night after surveillance cameras showed the man throwing rocks at the windows of two University Avenue businesses.

Robert A. Shipman, 44, was arrested shortly after Shipman allegedly through rocks through a window at Fresh Madison Market and a bus shelter window on State Street, according to an incident report.

Police said video surveillance also showed Shipman throwing a rock at a window at Wandos on May 11.

According to the report, the cost of repairing the three windows is estimated to be several thousand dollars.

Shipman was tentatively charged with three counts of criminal damage to property, bail jumping and possession of marijuana. He was also cited for throwing stones and unlawful use of a bus shelter, according to the report.

