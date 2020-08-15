Man arrested for allegedly threatening man on State Street with gun

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man in the 500 block of State Street on Friday after he allegedly threatened another man with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene they located and arrested Mario Chandler based on a description provided earlier.

Chandler was armed with a loaded handgun at the time of the arrest, according to an incident report.

Police arrested Chandler on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and a probation hold.

