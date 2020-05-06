Man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim during altercation, police say

Logan Rude

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Dodgeville police arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday after receiving a report of a potential stabbing on South Iowa Street.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a 43-year-old man had suffered injuries in an altercation with Jesse J. Kopp of Fennimore. A subsequent investigation led to Kopp’s arrest.

Police said Kopp and the victim knew each other.

Kopp was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated Battery, disordelry conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, according to police.

The Dodgeville Police Department recieved help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department and the Dodgeville Area Ambulance Service.

