Man arrested for allegedly shooting at carjacker on Madison’s far east side, police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a carjacker on the city’s far east side.

According to an incident report, multiple people called 911 after hearing gunshots in the 5600 block of Summer Shine Drive around 9:25 a.m.

Police said the man and a woman were letting a vehicle warm up when they saw a person get inside and drive away with it. The man reportedly went inside, got a gun and fired multiple shots.

The man, a convicted felon, was not allowed to own a gun and was arrested at the scene for being a felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed and a parole violation. He was booked at the Dane County Jail later Thursday.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the 1600 block of North Thompson Drive with a bullet hole in the passenger side. They did not say if the alleged carjacker was arrested.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in Dane County court.

