Man arrested for allegedly setting trash fires on State Street overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’ve arrested a man for allegedly setting multiple fires in trash cans on State Street overnight.

Madison police and the Madison Fire Department were called just before 4 a.m. Friday after multiple trash cans were seen on fire on the 400 and 500 blocks of State Street. Police used city cameras to find a suspect nearby and arrest him.

29-year-old Charles D. Garnett of Green County was arrested on tentative charges of arson. Police are asking any businesses nearby to provide additional video of the fires to help their investigation.

