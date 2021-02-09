Man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on Woodman’s employee

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A man pulled a knife on a Woodman’s employee Monday evening after trying to steal merchandise, police said in an incident report.

Police said the man, 42-year-old Juan Fraire Garcia, was hiding merchandise when he was approached by a loss prevention officer at the store.

Fraire Garcia then made slashing motions with a folding knife before running off, police said.

According to the report, responding officers found Fraire Garcia running behind a nearby building. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, retail theft and four counts of bail jumping.

