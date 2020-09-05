Man arrested for allegedly hitting 64-year-old woman with car

Margarita Vinogradov

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run from early August.

Fabio Costa Alves, 30, was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on Saturday for allegedly hitting a 64-year-old woman with a vehicle on Aug. 6.

Police said the victim was released from the hospital after suffering significant injuries. The family dog has died from injuries related to the incident.

The Middleton Police Department is asking for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.

