Man arrested for allegedly fleeing police, driving recklessly across western Dane Co.

by Logan Reigstad

VERONA, Wis. — A 36-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he fled officers while driving recklessly throughout western Dane County.

The Verona Police Department said officers were first called about a reckless driver in a black BMW in the 200 block of South Main Street around 1:30 p.m. When officers approached the man in a parking lot of a local business, he reportedly backed into an occupied vehicle before speeding away, almost hitting other vehicles in the process.

Officers did not chase the driver but warned other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for them, according to a news release.

Just after 4 p.m., the driver was spotted near Cross Plains and police attempted to stop him again. From there, the driver made his way to the Blue Mounds area where deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest him.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

