Man arrested for allegedly driving more than 100 mph in wrong direction on Highway 12

by Logan Reigstad

ELKHORN, Wis. — A Fort Atkinson man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly drove more than 100 miles per hour going the wrong way on Highway 12 near Elkhorn, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it got a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 12 near Interstate 43 around 11:50 p.m. After dispatch put out a call to locate the vehicle, a Lake Geneva police officer saw the driver still heading east in the westbound lanes at more than 100 miles per hour.

Police followed the driver, who crashed near Clover Road, the release said. He was not hurt in the crash and did not hit any other vehicles.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested on multiple tentative charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC and possession of narcotic drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Walworth County Jail.

