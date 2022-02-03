Man arrested for alleged store burglary on S. Park St.

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing several items from a store on S. Park Street last month.

Officers were called to the store on the 1700 block of S. Park Street on January 23 for the reported burglary. A person at the store said cash, clothing and accessories were stolen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Detectives with the MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit worked with the Criminal Intelligence Section of the department to identify a suspect from surveillance images.

News 3 Now is not naming the person arrested at this time, as he has not yet been formally charged in the case.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.