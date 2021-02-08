Man arrested for 6th offense OWI after crashing vehicle into snow bank

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of a sixth-offense OWI Sunday night after he crashed into a snow bank near Elver Park.

Police said the man, 39-year-old Edwin Reyes was driving slowly and weaving in and out of traffic on Schroeder Road before eventually crashing his vehicle.

Reyes was ultimately booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated after authorities’ initial investigation. He was also cited with multiple traffic violations.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.