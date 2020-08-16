Man arrested following vehicle pursuit on Highway 12

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Sunday morning following a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies were investigating a battery that happened earlier in the day when one deputy spotted the suspect’s vehicle driving on Highway 12 at Deerfield Road.

The driver reportedly refused to stop, so a chase ensued. The pursuit lasted 19 minutes and covered 18.3 miles. Officials said speeds reached 82 miles per hour.

The driver, 39-year-old Tom Schwersinske, eventually stopped his vehicle on Highway 12 at County Highway N.

Schwersinske was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, eluding, felony intimidation of a victim, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a probation violation.

