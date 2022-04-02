Man arrested following three hour standoff with Oregon police

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

OREGON, Wis. — An Oregon man was arrested Friday following a three-hour standoff with police, officials said.

Officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Street just after 5 p.m. after the man allegedly pointed a long gun at his neighbor. The surrounding area was immediately evacuated while officers and Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the suspect.

RELATED: Police situation in Oregon resolved, area deemed safe

After three hours, the 40-year-old suspect left his apartment and was arrested without issue. No injuries were reported. Officers reportedly found several other firearms in the apartment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He faces tentative charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.