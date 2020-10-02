Man arrested following Middleton convenience store burglary

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police arrested a burglar early Friday morning after he allegedly broke into Pit Stop Express in the 3300 block of Parmenter Street.

Officers were dispatched around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived at the convenience store, police discovered the front door’s glass had been broken.

A short time later, an officer saw a man leaving the area on a bicycle. When police tried making contact with the man, he tried biking away, but crashed his bike in the process. The man then tried running away, but Middleton police were able to apprehend him.

The man had stolen property from the store in his possession and he matched the description of the suspect seen on the store’s surveillance system, according to a news release.

Nathan McIntyre, 40, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting/obstructing an officer and possession of burglarious tools.

